Jar Of Coffee Or Satchets: Which Is Cheaper? Internet User Does The Math

The coffee battle took the social media by storm (Photo Credit: iStock)

For daily essentials, especially groceries, we prefer buying things in bulk. As per conventional belief, it helps you a better discount, further reducing cost per unit. But it seems, the theory doesn't work for every ingredient, at least the latest post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) says so. We recently came across a post on X where a person did a detailed calculation to find, which is a better buy - sachets or coffee jar. Who, according to you, is the winner in this 'bottle vs sachet' battle? Let's find out.

Also Read: Viral Video On Absent-Mindedly Making Coffee Gets Over 56 Million Views. Internet Asks, "Why So Relatable?"

The X user, named Anushka Tanwar, presented her findings and wrote, "On today's episode, I calculated the cost of Nescafe classic, and here is the math." She explains that a four-gram pouch of coffee costs Rs. 10, meaning one gram is worth Rs. 2.50. On the other hand, a 90-gram bottle is worth Rs. 350, which according to her should actually be Rs. 225. "So, did I pay Rs. 125 for a glass bottle?" she asks.

Also Read: Viral: Man Drinks Coffee With Tuna And Onions In It, Internet Cannot Stop Watching

Find the post here:

On today's episode of life, I calculated the cost of Nescafe Classic, and here is the math:

A 4g pouch costs Rs. 10, which means 1 gram is worth 2.5 rupees. But I bought a 90gram bottle and it cost me Rs. 350, which should have cost Rs. 225. So, did I pay 125 for a glass bottle? — anushka (@anushkaa_tanwar) May 30, 2024

People instantly took to the comments section to react to this relatable post that garnered more than 312k views.

A person took this calculation a step ahead and gave a more convenient solution for monthly saving, "Yes. I did the math as well and you should buy Rs. 2 pouches instead. Rs. 2x5 pouches will give you more grams than a Rs. 10 pack."

"We always buy 2/- pouch. Easy to manage also. 1 cup 1 pouch," a comment read. Another person wrote, "I got 200 gm Bru for Rs. 390 on Amazon two days ago? Buy the pouches not the glass bottle anyway, I'd think?"

A user reacted, "Surely there is a difference in the quality of coffee in both the packs...Same case with shampoo." Anushka asked in return, "Quality or quantity?"

"Yup that's the maths. I always buy Rs.2 pouches for exact same reason. And the red cup is not free either," a comment read.

Who do you think won the battle? Share your opinion in the comments section below.