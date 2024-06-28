Watch: 'Indian Thali' At Canadian Supermarket Leaves Desi Internet Users Thrilled

The compartment tray reminded many of 'Indian Thali' (Photo Credit: Instagram/@costcomarkhameast)

Do you remember those compartment plates, available at the hostel canteens in India? Made of stainless steel, these plates are divided into small sections to hold servings of roti, sabzi, dal, chawal, salad and more at one go. In fact, the very sight of these stainless steel thalis will instantly remind many people of their school, college and hostel days. And that recently happened when a person took to Instagram to share a video featuring these plates being sold at a popular supermarket in Canada. You read that right. An Instagram handle, which goes by the name @costcomarkhameast, shared information about the availability of these compartment trays, resembling the quintessential Indian thalis, at Costco, Canada. For the uninitiated, Costco is one of the largest retailers in the world, with over 100 branches across eight countries.

"New Stainless Steel Food Trays at Costco, CA! A 4 Pack for $18.99 looks like a great deal. Spotted at Costco Markham East," the post, with a closeup video of the thali, read.

The video has gathered attention on the internet, reaching up to 5.8 million views till now. It has also garnered 40.7k likes and thousands of comments, from desi internet users.

A person wrote, "Indians in the comment section ASSEMBLE".

"This is a compartment plate which people have in India. The main skit holds rice and the rest are for salads, veggies, gravies and even a slot for dessert. Keeps each dish separate and easy to spoon into the rice. Every Indian household (including mine) has these plates. If you order an Indian thali (full meal) in an Indian restaurant, this is the plate they will serve you in. Near and organized. Looks very sturdy and good," a comment read.

A third comment read, "Foreigners discovering Indian things and calling it anything but the actual name is my new fav thing this year."

Another person wrote, "OMG! Costco fulfilling every Indian auntie's dream. These plates are so nostalgic."

Another person commented, "Every Indian person is going to run to Costco now."

A person wrote, "Gurdwara special." A comment read, "Brah that's a thali/langar tray."

What comes to your mind when you see these compartment plates? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.