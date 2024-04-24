Indian Man Allegedly Loses Job After Sharing How He Gets 'Free Food' In Canada

Photo Credit: X/@Slatzism

Content creation is fun, but only when you do it with smartness and wisdom. In fact, some types of content can often land you in soup and we came across one such incident in Canada. A man of Indian origin recently uploaded a video on social media explaining how he gets his meals for "free" from the food banks of Canada, which are meant only for students. Wonder what happened next? As per reports, he allegedly ended up losing his job as a data scientist. Let's explain the story in detail.

Originally shared on Instagram, the video of the data scientist grabbed attention when a profile named @Slatzism shared it on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the video, we could see the Indian-origin man explaining how he saves hundreds of dollars every month by getting his meals for "free" from the charity banks, which are built at colleges and universities by trusts, churches, or non-profit organizations.

The post also read, "This guy has a job as a bank data scientist for TD (Canada), a position that averages $98,000 per year, and proudly uploaded this video showing how much 'free food' he gets from charity food banks."

this guy has a job as a bank data scientist for @TD_Canada, a position that averages $98,000 per year, and proudly uploaded this video showing how much “free food” he gets from charity food banks.



you don't hate them enough. pic.twitter.com/mUIGQnlYu6 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 20, 2024

In no time, the video took the internet by storm, and X users engaged in a debate, with some criticizing the act and others showing support.

"We need to bring shame back," wrote a person. Another comment read, "Shame necessarily requires the capability of a certain degree of introspection." A third comment read, "This person says he's a student though."

Another person wrote, "What happened to proof of income as a qualifier for benefits?" A comment further read, "My student stipend was $28,000 per year. Very generous for its time but I could not save much after rent and other expenses. But never in a million years would I think of taking from food banks and charities. The worst I did was attend talks that advertised free food."

The X user, who posted the video, later shared another post, updating a screenshot of an email allegedly from TD (Canada), stating that the "individual named in the video no longer works at TD".

Check out the tweet here:

update: the food bank bandit was fired https://t.co/RFLqvVGJb1pic.twitter.com/CDdrfrmbqI — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 22, 2024

Since posted, it has gotten more than 335k views, leaving some people curious about how the X user got hold of the email.

"I'm curious how you knew they worked for TD? Good catch, though," asked a person. Another comment read, "Ah this is actually sad. He made a mistake but what is he going to do now that he's jobless? Probably needs this work for immigration too. Rather shame someone than shame + unnecessary job loss." A third comment read, "Wait. Now he really needs the food bank after all."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Twitter user.