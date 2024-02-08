Viral Video: Man Turns Bicycle Tyre Into Dining Table And The Internet Is Loving It

A viral video shows a bicycle tyre being used as a dining table (Photo Credit: Instagram/ jolil7565)

Indians often take pride in their ability to come up with a "jugaad" - a unique solution to any day-to-day problem. Different levels of creativity and intelligence are associated with these out-of-the-box ideas. Videos showing the "jugaad" solutions by people across the country often take the internet by storm. Social media users are left fascinated and amused by these unconventional life hacks. One such video currently making the rounds online is that of a man using a cycle's tyre as a dining table.

In the viral Instagram reel, we see a man seated on a low stool with a small square table in front of him. His plate and glass are on the table. In front of it, we see a bicycle wheel suspended horizontally and fixed on an axle. Several plates are balanced over the spokes. They contain foods like dal, sabzi, curry, salad, onions with chillies, egg, etc. As the video proceeds, we see the man gently rotating the wheel and taking his pick of the dishes. Since the wheel spins easily, he can remain seated on his stool and serve himself without having to get up. Watch the complete clip below:

The reel has received more than 19 million views so far. In the comments, several Instagram users have applauded the idea of this "cycle table". People online have found it hilarious yet undeniably practical. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Middle-class dining table."

"Wow, what an idea middle-class dining table."

"India is not for the beginners."

"Brilliant idea, low budget."

"India ka talent kaha kaha chupa rehta hai". ["India's talent is hidden in unexpected places".]

"Ye talent India me hai or kahi nahi mil sakta." ["This type of talent can only be found in India, nowhere else."]

"Glass should be in the middle of the rim."

"Just looking like a wow."

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

