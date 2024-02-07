Watch: 'Matki Idli' In Delhi Goes Viral - Internet Calls It 'Injurious To Life'

A viral video shows the making of "matka idli" (Photo Credit: Instagram/ universal_exploring)

Light, fluffy idlis are one of the most versatile and beloved South Indian delicacies. In recent times, people have enjoyed experimenting with idlis to come up with unique versions and presentation styles. While some of the results are appetising, others are too bizarre to be accepted by the general public. We recently came across a video showing an unusual idli dish being made in a matki (small earthen pot). In an Instagram reel by @universal_exploring, we see the cook filling a matki with sambhar. Next, mini idlis are added, followed by coconut chutney. The matka is covered and sealed with foil before being placed over a stove.

Also Read: Watch: Street Vendor's Viral 'Chocolate Paratha' Divides The Internet

Later, the pot is taken off the heat and served to the customer on a plate lined with a banana leaf. The vlogger opens the pot and pours out the steaming hot contents onto the plate. As per the caption, this food item can be found at an eating joint in Delhi. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: Watch: Street Vendor Puts Kulfi Inside Buttered Pav, Internet Has Had Enough

The reel has received around 1.4 million views so far. Many Instagram users seem to be against the idea of this viral dish. The comment section contains many negative remarks, including calls for idlis to be "left alone".Check out some of the reactions below:

"I cannot un-see this.! Who heats coconut chutney? Maybe it tastes fine, but please yaar... don't kill a South Indian like this."

"Over-engineering of things is injurious to life."

"You don't deserve idli."

"Who boils chutney?"

"I guess these people kill a dish in the name of innovation. North Indian crowd may like... I'm sure no South Indian will even visit or eat the dish."

"Pathetic, spoiled the whole dish."

"Useless.. don't waste money on these types of tricks."

"Where's the cheese and brick of butter?"

Would you be interested in trying this viral idli preparation? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Would You Drink Coffee From An Ice-Cream Cone? Viral Trend Attracts Coffee Lovers