This Viral Crispy Fried Chicken Has A Desi Twist, And The Internet Is Intrigued

A viral video shows Kurkure being used to coat chicken (Photo: Instagram/ great_indian_asmr)

Crispy fried chicken has to be one of our all-time favourite snacks. The satisfying texture of the coating and the succulent meat inside is a combination that can send us straight to foodie heaven. Choosing the right spices and dips can take the experience to the next level too. You must know that there are various ways of giving your chicken a crispy coating. Breadcrumbs, specifically panko ones, are one of the most popular choices at cafes and restaurants. But what can one use in place of them? Recently, we came across a viral video that suggests another "jugaad" alternative to achieve crispiness. In the reel, we see the vlogger using the well-known 'Kurkure' snack for the coating. Intrigued?

We first observe the vlogger emptying a 'Kurkure' packet into a bowl. He crushes this packaged snack with a masher to make a coarse crumble and sets it aside. Next, he chops up chicken pieces and season them with various spices and masalas. He breaks an egg over them. Once the ingredients are combined together, he coats the pieces in the 'Kurkure' crumble and deep-fries them until light brown. Watch the complete video below:

Although first shared in December 2023, the video has continued to make the rounds online. In the comments, several Instagram users seemed to be delighted by the idea. Others were not very convinced. Some came up with their own names for the dish, including "Chickurre." A few also marvelled at the quantity of the snack that came in this particular packet. Check out some of the comments below:

"KFC destroyed in seconds."

"This is bound to be delicious."

"Bro is a competitor of KFC."

"Looks very tasty."

"Looks really lip-smacking, I am going to try this!"

"347800 calories."

"Only cholesterol and chest burn."

For less bizarre options to coat your chicken, click here to discover other ingredients that can give your snacks a crispy exterior.

