Viral Video: Vloggers' Positive Review Of Food In 'First Class Indian Train' Has Social Media Abuzz

A video of a positive train food review is viral (Photo: Instagram/ himynameispriya)

In recent times, we have often come across news about unpleasant experiences with food on Indian trains. From people finding insects in their meals to accusations of overcharging, several issues have been highlighted via social media posts. Recently, we came across a viral video of train food that was almost unexpectedly positive. In the comments, several Instagram users have expressed surprise about such a glowing review. The reel has clocked over 3 million views so far. The vlogger revealed that they paid Rs 5000 for the first-class cabin. On arrival, they were provided with a water bottle and juice box.

Next, they were given a tray full of different snacks, including samosa, packaged cashew nuts, sandwiches, etc. The vlogger gave the samosa a 9/10 rating because she said that only her mom's samosas could be 10/10. One of the IRCTC servers, whom the vlogger introduced as Rajinder, came to pour chai for them from a thermos. After about an hour, they were served tomato soup, which the vlogger rated 9/10. She said that it looked average in appearance, but there was good flavour.

Later, they were given large plates for their dinner. Rajinder came to serve them various dishes - dal, mixed veg sabzi, a paneer preparation and phulke (rotis). Packed boxes of curd and ice cream were also provided. The vlogger pointed out that there was no fixed quantity for the sabzis and dal - they were served how much they wanted. She rated the food 10/10. She noted that it did not have too much oil and tasted just like ghar ka khana (homemade food), which is her "favourite". The only disappointment was the ice cream. She said that it was not bad, but only good enough to sweeten the palate. Watch the complete viral video below:

Some Instagram users were amazed at the positive review as well as the train facilities, while others were not convinced. Some had other suggestions about train experiences. Read some of the reactions below:

"They never serve us like this."

"Delicious until u visit the pantry..."

"Setting up some real train journey goals."

"First person in history to like Indian railway food."

"Her trip experience to India is way better than my whole 23 years living in India."

"Indian train ke khane se achcha Indian train ka fast food hota hai." ["The fast food on Indian trains is better than the meals served on them."]

"Yeh kab hua indian train me?" ["When did this happen in India trains?"]

Before this, a travel influencer took to X to compare train food to a 5-star hotel. People online were far from convinced and slammed him for the same. IRCTC responded to the viral post too. Click here to read the full story.

