10 Most-Googled Travel Destinations By Indians In 2024

As 2024 comes to an end, it's time to look back on a year that sparked wanderlust like never before. With more countries opening their borders to Indians, we explored everything - from spiritual retreats to offbeat international destinations. Recently, Google unveiled its 'Year in Search' list, which also revealed the most Googled travel destinations by Indians in 2024. This year, the list wasn't confined to our borders but stretched far and wide. From dreamy beaches to snow-covered mountains, these destinations were a favourite for Indians. Let's see which places captured both the hearts and searches of Indian travellers.

Here Are the 10 Most-Searched Travel Destinations By Indians In 2024

1. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan bagged the top spot on the list. This rising star of Eurasia stole the limelight with its futuristic skylines and ancient culture. Thanks to its easy visa process and affordability, Azerbaijan became a go-to destination for adventure seekers and history lovers alike. From Baku's iconic Flame Towers to the striking Gobustan Mud Volcanoes, this country has something for every travel enthusiast.

Azerbaijan.

Photo: iStock

2. Bali

Also known as the "Island of the Gods," Bali secured the second spot on this prestigious list - thanks to its temples, shrines, and natural wonders. Bali remains an evergreen favourite for Indian travellers and honeymooners. From Ubud's serene rice terraces to Seminyak's chic beach clubs, Bali offers something for everyone.

3. Manali

Indians didn't just look abroad but also explored their own backyard. Manali earned the third spot on Google's most-searched travel destinations. Its picturesque beauty and snow-laden landscapes drew Indians to Himachal Pradesh's paradise. From rafting in the Beas River to trekking in Solang Valley or enjoying a steaming cup of chai at Old Manali cafes, Manali attracted everyone - from backpackers to families.

4. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan in Central Asia turned out to be a surprising entry this year. Indian tourists were drawn to its vivid flora, bustling cities like Almaty, and breathtaking natural wonders like Charyn Canyon. This unique mix of urban charm and raw beauty made it a hit among Indians. Plus, its 14-day visa-free travel policy and affordable flights made it even more appealing.

Kazakhstan

Photo: iStock

5. Jaipur

The timeless charm of the Pink City shone once again, with Jaipur earning the fifth spot on the list. This city is a treasure trove of culture and heritage, featuring stunning attractions like the City Palace, Amer Fort, and Hawa Mahal. Jaipur is synonymous with luxury and tranquillity.

6. Georgia

This picture-perfect country - at the crossroads of Europe and Asia - captivated Indians with its postcard-worthy landscapes and warm hospitality. The quirky streets of Tbilisi, lush vineyards of Kakheti, and snow-clad Caucasus Mountains added to its allure. The cherry on top? An e-visa facility and thriving wine culture kept Indians coming back.

7. Malaysia

From Kuala Lumpur's iconic Twin Towers to Langkawi's pristine beaches, Malaysia secured the seventh position. Adventure seekers and families alike found something special in Malaysia's cultural diversity. Its budget-friendly options made it an ideal destination for Indians throughout the year.

Malaysia

Photo: iStock

8. Ayodhya

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh claimed the eighth spot on Google's list. The city became a spiritual hub following the opening of the Ram Mandir. History buffs and pilgrims from across India flocked to its serene ghats, ancient temples, and culturally rich sites.

9. Kashmir

Many Indians opted to explore their very own Switzerland - Kashmir, which secured the ninth spot. Gulmarg's snow-covered landscapes, the serenity of Dal Lake, and Pahalgam's vibrant charm made Kashmir a year-round favourite for travellers.

10. South Goa

For Indians seeking a laid-back vibe, South Goa rounded off the list in the tenth spot. It's white-sand beaches and lush greenery required no visas or formalities. Quiet havens like Palolem and Agonda provided solitude, while its Portuguese heritage added cultural flavour. From popular restaurants to hidden beach cafes, South Goa delivers on every front.

