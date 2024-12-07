Christmas In New York: Rockefeller Centre's Iconic Tree Shines Bright With 50,000 Lights

Rockefeller Centre's Iconic Christmas Tree. (Photo: X/newyorkcitykopp)

In New York City, as the winter air turns crisp and lights twinkle in the early darkness, there's one moment that signals the start of the Christmas season - the lighting of the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree. This annual event transforms the heart of Manhattan into a glittering celebration, drawing thousands of visitors from around the world eager to witness the spectacle. On the night of December 5, 2024, the Christmas festivities officially kicked off as 50,000 colourful lights lit up the towering tree, sending a wave of cheer through the crowd. The ceremony, part of the celebrated 'Christmas in Rockefeller Centre' special, was hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, Thalia and Raye were among the stars who added to the festive atmosphere with their performances.

Set above the famous ice skating rink of Rockefeller Centre, the tree is not just a sight but an experience. The magic of skating beneath its glow, surrounded by twinkling lights and the festive buzz of passers-by, is a memory that lingers long after the holiday season ends. The tree will remain on display until mid-January, with a special 24-hour illumination on Christmas Day.

The official X account of Rockefeller Centre announced, "The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is officially sparkling on Center Plaza. Are you planning to see it in person?"

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is officially sparkling on Center Plaza 🎄 Are you planning to see it in person? pic.twitter.com/q6loym6IQB — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) December 5, 2024

Soon, the tree lighting ceremony sparked a flurry of activity on social media, with videos and photos of the dazzling display being shared by many users. Here are a few of the posts:

Tonight's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 🎄 New York City pic.twitter.com/ZC0p0IbH9U — NewYorkCityKopp (@newyorkcitykopp) December 5, 2024

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been lit! #nycpic.twitter.com/NxGq3voF91 — Anthony Quintano anthonyquintano.bsky.social (@AnthonyQuintano) December 5, 2024

One user also shared a video of the performances during the lighting of the tree.

Backstreet Boys in Rockefeller Center 2024.

Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony 🎄

“Last Christmas” full performance 🫶🏼 https://t.co/pM2WgDP41qpic.twitter.com/bGX6rQ5YlT — carole #istandwithnickcarter❤️ (@carole_LE_) December 5, 2024

So, if you are in New York City, don't forget to catch a glimpse of the tree, take a spin on the ice beneath its light, or just soak in the festive atmosphere. Merry Christmas!