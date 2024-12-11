2024's Best Airport Renovations: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Travel

If you love to travel, we hope you had incredible travel adventures in 2024. A good trip involves fun experiences with your companions, breathtaking views, perhaps some hidden life lessons, and a much-needed break from daily monotony. When travelling by air, people often feel stressed about smooth clearance and timely boarding. For a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, several airports worldwide underwent renovations and upgrades this year. Let's take a look at the airports that deserve your time and appreciation:

Here Are Some Of The Most Appreciated Airport Upgrades In 2024:

1. Bengaluru International Airport

Bengaluru International Airport in India underwent upgrades to enhance deboarding procedures and streamline immigration and customs processes. The BLR Pulse app helps passengers connect to high-speed WiFi upon arrival and explore multiple ground transportation options. The 'WayFinder' feature makes navigating the airport hassle-free. Named one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' by UNESCO, it has been praised by many travellers on social media. Bamboo tubes extensively used in the airport add to Terminal 2's natural aesthetic and support sustainability goals. Take a look:

2. New Chitose International Airport

New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan, is an upgraded airport worth exploring. Beyond excellent facilities, it offers a variety of activities such as shopping and gourmet experiences. You can even find relaxation options like hot springs and movie theatres. With more than six famous ramen stalls in one stretch, foodies can enjoy a final dose of their favourite Hokkaido ramen.

3. Zayed International Airport

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation project to boost safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The airport introduced advanced systems like a ground visibility monitoring system and an Instrument Landing System (ILS), aiding pilots during tricky weather. Energy-efficient LED lights replaced old airfield lights, giving the runway a modern, eco-friendly glow. These upgrades reduce energy consumption and improve longevity. Watch the transformation below:

4. Portland International Airport (PDX)

One of the most stunning airports in the US, Portland International Airport (PDX) unveiled a new main terminal under a spectacular nine-acre roof made entirely of sustainably sourced local timber. With a much lower carbon footprint than concrete or steel, mass timber helped the airport meet its sustainability goals. The decade-long, $2 billion renovation doubled its passenger capacity.

5. Singapore Changi Airport

The renovation of Terminal 2 at Singapore's Changi Airport has created a more "fluid gateway into the city," defined by gardens and calming stimuli, romanticizing the airport experience. Columns covered in vegetation complement the rich earth-toned materials palette. Automated kiosks and baggage drop belts now ensure a quicker, more efficient check-in process, replacing traditional linear counters.

Which airport gave you the best experience in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments!