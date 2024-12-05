5 Most-Loved Travel Destinations By Bollywood Celebrities In 2024

Most visited destinations by Bollywood celebs. (Photo Credit: iStock)

The lives of Bollywood celebrities are quite intriguing for many of us. It's not just the glamorous lifestyle that inspires us, but also their choice of travel destinations. Every now and then, we see them sharing posts on their social media, filled with exotic locations and luxurious experiences. These often become the ultimate travel goals for fans. Whether it's a dreamy beach or a bustling city, Bollywood celebrities have a knack for finding the best spots to relax or escape from their hectic schedules. As we near the end of the year, let's look back at all the amazing destinations that caught the attention of our favourite celebrities.

Here Are 5 Most Visited Destinations By Bollywood Celebrities:

1. London

London stood out as one of the most visited destinations among Bollywood celebrities. The city was a popular choice for stars like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, and Parineeti Chopra. They frequently shared glimpses of their London adventures, from strolling through iconic Hyde Park to exploring the city's trendy restaurants and Oxford Street. Other celebrities like Alaya F and Mouni Roy have also been spotted enjoying the city's delights. Click here to read more.

2. Paris

Paris is another hotspot that Bollywood celebrities couldn't seem to get enough of. The 'City of Lights' played host to stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Malaika Arora, and Sara Ali Khan. From savouring French cuisine to basking in the sun or indulging in retail therapy, we've seen them make the most of their Parisian escapades. Janhvi Kapoor is another actress who frequently shared glimpses of her Parisian adventures. You can read all about it here.

3. Maldives

The Maldives also emerged as a top pick among Bollywood celebrities in 2024. With its serene beaches, beautiful weather, and picture-perfect sunsets, it was the ultimate retreat for stars seeking a quick escape from their busy lives. Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, and Parineeti Chopra are just a few celebs who have been spotted in this island paradise. Their travel photos from the Maldives were an absolute treat for fans. Read more here.

4. New York

New York City is a destination that never fails to impress, and it's no surprise that celebrities have made it a must-visit spot. We've caught glimpses of Mira Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Aamir Khan exploring the city. Through their social media posts, they've given us a sneak peek into the stunning cityscape. We've even gotten to see snapshots of iconic landmarks like Central Park and Times Square. Click here to know more.

5. Goa

Closer to home, Goa continued to charm Bollywood celebs in 2024. Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty were among those who embraced its serene beaches. Their photos from Goa only added to our own fondness for the place. We spotted them unwinding by the shore and even indulging in traditional Goan thalis on multiple occasions. Clearly, Goa has left a mark on these celebrities. To know more about it, click here.

Loved by Bollywood celebs, these stunning spots truly deserve all the attention they get.