Malaika Arora Channels Her 'Inner SRK,' Recreates Iconic Train Scene From DDLJ

Malaika Arora's latest reel is about train travel (Photo: Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)

Trains have been an iconic part of many popular Bollywood films. From setting the stage for the developments of Jab We Met to being a central component in Chennai Express, we can cite various examples. But one of the most memorable moments has to be Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's scene from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Say the name of the film and many of us would probably first recall this scene, which has been recreated and referred to innumerable times. Recently, Malaika Arora also decided to jump on the bandwagon and recreate this scene on a railway platform.

In a reel uploaded on Instagram, Malaika can be seen helping people on the platform get into the train. She extends her hand to help them up, just as Shah Rukh Khan's character does in the film. The people depicted in the video belong to her team and they are seen running (almost comically) as if they're worried they will miss the train. In the caption, she wrote "Channeling my inner SRK, but this time instead of Chaiyya Chaiyya on top of the train, it's more like 'Grab my hand and get IN the train!' Recreating the DDLJ magic, one dramatic hand pull at a time, with my team holding on for dear life! PART 2 of my train journey..." The song, 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' is another iconic Bollywood train moment from the film, 'Dil Se.' This famous track is shot on the roof of a train and features Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan dancing together to its catchy beats.

Watch Malaika's DDLJ-inspired reel here:

Before this, Malaika Arora had shared "Part 1" of her train journey. It shows her having a great time inside the compartment. She wrote, "Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it's the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you've got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train?" Check out the reel here.

We eagerly await Malaika Arora's next travel update!