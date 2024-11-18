Watch: Coolie Helps Passenger Board Train Window In Viral Video

(Photo: strictlyforwomenofficial)

Porters are a common sight at many railway stations in India. They offer their services to help passengers move their luggage in and out of trains, across platforms and load/unload them from vehicles waiting outside. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing a porter that went beyond his usual duties. He is seen lifting not just parcels but also passengers into a train! In the clip, we see a crowded railway platform and a train that seems to be quickly filling with people. We spot the porter (also called a "coolie"), who is dressed in the staple combination of white pants with a reddish shirt.

We see him lifting a woman into the train through the emergency window (which has no bars unlike the others). After her, the coolie helps a young man also 'enter' the train in the same manner. Next, he pushes through a large suitcase, handed over by another woman at the platform. Finally, he also lifts the same woman through the window. He also transfers two other parcels/bags into the train. Watch the complete clip below:

The video reposted on X from an Instagram handle (@strictlyforwomenofficial) has clocked 2.5 million views so far. In the comments, many people were left in splits. Some made jokes about the practicality of the coolie's actions. Others simply lauded his strength. The caption read, "Coolie No. 1." This also prompted comparisons to the famous Bollywood film of the same name. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fastest way for reserve seat — Mr.chup bilkul chup😇 (@OsuPandit41914) November 16, 2024

Coolie pro max — Aashir 🇵🇸 (@Jemineyee) November 16, 2024

Powerful coolie 🤣🤣 — Deva.abc l ORCADE (@Devanayak341) November 16, 2024

Great service 🤣😂 — Anwar Khan (@AnwarKhanKorai) November 16, 2024

Super smart 🤓 work — Mr.chup bilkul chup😇 (@OsuPandit41914) November 16, 2024

Great job well done bro haha — SAiM (@MrSaim77) November 16, 2024

Send this video to Marvel studios 😂 — CelebSpot (@celebspot8688) November 16, 2024

This is bad .. — Rajesh S Kempegowda (@rajesh_sk76) November 16, 2024

Another interesting train-related story made headlines recently. A man was traveling with a marriage party of 35 people and they were about to miss their train from Howrah station. But thanks to the Indian Railways, arrangements were made that allowed them to make their journey. The man took to social media to express his gratitude. Click here to read the full article.

