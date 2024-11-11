Influencer 'Tests' Japan's Cleanliness By Wearing Only White Socks, Video Gets 26 Million Views

A viral video claims to show how clean Japan's streets are (Photo: Instagram/ simranbalarjain

A video showing an influencer walking on the street with white socks and no shoes has taken the internet by storm. The purpose of her action? To test and discover the true level of cleanliness of the streets in Japan. In the Instagram reel, Simran Jain (@simranbalarjain) wonders if Japan is really "one of the cleanest countries in the world." She explains that to check the same, she bought a fresh pair of white socks, put them on and walked on the street to see if they would remain "spotless". In the video, Simran can be seen crossing the road and walking on the footpath while wearing white socks and holding her shoes in her hand.

The last part of the clip claims to reveal the "results" of her test. The camera zooms in under her feet to show that the white socks have no visible dust, dirt or stains. Take a look below:

The video has clocked over 26 million views. In the comments, many people agreed that Japan is quite clean but not all of them were convinced by the influencer's 'evidence'. Several users felt that the test was not a realistic way to measure cleanliness. Some claimed that the influencer was not showing the true results of her 'walk'. Others simply responded with funny comparisons. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Detergent company crying in the corner."

"I believe it's clean. But I'm never walking around in my socks."

"You're literally in the same exact spot, you clearly just put the socks on, stood up sat back down, showed them off then walked around."

"Makes no sense ..they are clean but not to the point where there isn't any dust or stains on the streets you walked."

"I can see the grime when you are crossing the road."

"Try with black socks in India.. it works."

"I have been living in Japan for over 25 years and I can guarantee that the results in the video are fake. Japan is clean but not so clean that there is not a single particle of dust on that sock."

"Had a similar experience in Singapore - wore new white sneakers, the soles remained a similar level of white/clean from airport to cross country during the entire week of stay. And this when it was occasionally raining too!"

