Tourists Can Now Take Home '100% Authentic Air' From This Popular Italian Lake

Lake Como Air: Have you ever purchased a can of fresh air? (Photo: iStock)

Move beyond keychains and fridge magnets! If you are visiting Italy, an unusual souvenir awaits you at Lake Como. This lake is known for its stunning beauty and elite tourism, and now tourists can take home some of the "100% authentic air from Lake Como." How? Communications company ItalyComunica has introduced the 'Lake Como Air' Cans, reported NBC News. According to the product website, each can contains 400ml of pure air from one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

They describe the product as "a luxurious souvenir, perfect for those who wish to rediscover the peace and elegance of this heavenly corner, sealed in a tin." Tourists are encouraged to take this can home and "open it whenever you need a moment of escape, tranquillity, or simply beauty." The cans are priced at $11 (9.90 euros or Rs 926).

Also Read:Viral: Identical Twins Switch Passports Before Airport Security Check, Internet Not Impressed

The Lake Como Air is not for sale online, it can only be found in local stores to promote tourism and visits to the Lake Como Area. The idea is not to sell the fresh air to just anyone, but only to those who visit Lake Como in person and want to revisit the memory later with this souvenir closely.

The website also details the composition of air within each can:

Nitrogen: 78%

Oxygen: 21%

Argon: 0.93%

Carbon dioxide: 0.04%

Neon: 0.0018%

Helium: 0.00052%

Methane: 0.00017%

Krypton: 0.00011%

Hydrogen: 0.00005%

Xenon: 0.000009%

Lake Como Secret Formula: 0.0000001%

Also Read:A Look At The Wellness Retreat In Bengaluru Where King Charles And Queen Camilla Just Stayed

Once opened, the can can be used as a pen holder, plant pot, stationery container etc.