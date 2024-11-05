Viral: Identical Twins Switch Passports Before Airport Security Check, Internet Not Impressed

Twins see if they can pass airport security after exchanging passports. (Photo: Threads/evenouttwins)

When it comes to twins, there are several interesting stories of them swapping identities and posing as the other, whether as kids during school or as adults when meeting friends. A viral video on social media shows identical twins and content creators Marko and Niko switching their passports before going through the airport security check. In the video posted on Instagram threads, the twins switch their Canadian passports and boarding passes right before their turn. The first brother goes in and is asked to take off his hat. He then passes the check and proceeds. When the next brother shows up, the staff member notices the two are twins and look identical. However, they are allowed to pass through after basic checks.

"Switching passports with my twin brother," read the caption of the video, adding, "We always wanted to see if this would work, and it did!"

The video has received mixed responses, with several internet users finding the prank as an "illegal" activity.

"If you are identical twins it's not that easy to just see the difference with just a glimpse," one noted. Another suggested, "Interesting to see what would happen with the facial recognition machine."

"Flop in airport security verification system," one wrote, while another echoed, "That's illegal and not something that should be shown for clout."

Finding the prank too risky to be true, one user said, "I honestly doubt they exchanged passports. They probably initially had each other's passports and gave each other their real ones when they exchanged."

What do you think of this prank? Share your views in the comments section.