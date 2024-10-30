A Look At The Wellness Retreat In Bengaluru Where King Charles And Queen Camilla Just Stayed

King Charles recently visited a health centre in Bangalore (Photo: Instagram/soukyaholistichealthcentre)

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla recently paid a private visit to Bengaluru, as per reports. The royal couple stayed at SOUKYA International Holistic Centre at Samethanahalli, near Whitefield, for three days. This marks the King's first visit to the city after his coronation on May 6 last year, said sources. The centre is well known for rejuvenating treatment, including yoga, meditation sessions and therapies, according to an official, reported PTI. The King had also celebrated his 71st birthday in 2019 at this wellness retreat.

The King and Queen "took various wellness treatments, including Ayurveda and Naturopathy. Their morning routine included yoga sessions...They were on a special diet as part of the various wellness treatments they underwent here. They underwent rejuvenative treatment, which also included meditation and therapies... They also enjoyed long walks around the 30-acre campus and going to the organic farm," an official said, according to the PTI report.

What Is SOUKYA?

SOUKYA describes itself as a "residential medical institute with a focus on health promotion, early intervention and treatment of illnesses". It says that its treatments integrate Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy and other complementary therapies. SOUKYA prides itself on its holistic approach to health and its objectives include the restoration of the "body's natural balance of mind, body and spirit." Its treatments are also said to be highly individualised, need-based and person-oriented. As per its website, SOUKYA is India's first NABH-accredited AYUSH Hospital for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga & Naturopathy since 2012.

Where is SOUKYA located?

SOUKYA is situated on a 30-acre organic farm in Whitefield in Bangalore, Karnataka. It is designed to be an exclusive, green retreat with only 25 rooms/living spaces. Along with their treatment, guests are prescribed Sattvic food and can savour personalised meals low in fat, salt and spice. Those staying at the centre can participate in several activities, including bird-watching, nature walks, music programmes, sports, etc.

Who Is The Owner Of SOUKYA?

Soukya was co-founded by Dr. Issac Mathai and Dr. Suja Issac. Dr Issac Mathai was among the few individuals from India who were invited to attend King Charles' coronation, reported PTI.

India has emerged as an attractive destination for health and wellness tourism, welcoming visitors from around the globe. The combination of traditional healing systems, modern medical facilities and relatively affordable healthcare costs are said to be some of the key factors behind the increasing number of people choosing India for wellness trips. Unique facilities across the country offer a wide range of treatments that promise to promote holistic health.