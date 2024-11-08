Take A Look At The World's Highest Altitude Vineyard Located In Tibet

A vineyard in Tibetan is located over 3500 m above sea level (Photo: guinnessworldrecords.com )

There are many stunning wine regions and vineyards in different countries around the world. However, there is one spot in Tibet that stands tall (literally) among all others: Pure Land & Super-high Altitude Vineyard in Tibet (Xizang), China. Guinness World Records (GWR) recently shared a video giving us glimpses into different aspects of this awe-inspiring vineyard. It was officially named the world's highest vineyard, perched at an elevation of 3,563.31 m (11,690 ft). The vineyard is located near the Lhasa River, in Caina Town, Qushui County, Lhasa.

GWR reported that the grapes there "are specially adapted to grow in the region, which has a huge temperature difference between daytime and night-time." The sun's heat contributes to a higher sugar content in the grapes grown at this record-setting vineyard. The cool temperature at night is what helps build the acidity in the fruit. As per GWR, "They have adapted to almost having their own "sunglasses" to cope with the conditions." When the work at the vineyard first began, the wine experts there tested 60 varieties and discovered four that could adapt to the high altitude.

The construction of the vineyard is said to have increased job opportunities in the area, as most people employed there are local Tibetan villagers, according to GWR. Although this vineyard won its world record title in 2018 (and is still the current holder of it), GWR's recent video has sparked fresh interest in the destination. Check out a shortened version of it below. For the full-length report, click here.

Guinness World Records sometimes spotlights unique locations through its posts. Before this, it shared photos of the world's largest building shaped like a chicken, which is actually a hotel in the Philippines. The giant fowl structure consists of 15 rooms and was awarded its world record title in September 2024. Click here to learn more about it.

