This Hotel Is Officially The World's Largest Building 'Shaped Like A Chicken'

A hotel won the title for the world's largest chicken-shaped building (Photo: Guinness World Records)

Would you like to stay in a hotel that resembles an enormous chicken? Then you should know that a spot in the Philippines has become home, officially, to the world's largest building shaped like a chicken! In the quaint town of Campuestohan in Negros Occidental, the giant fowl stands tall at 34.931 m (114 ft 7 in). It is 12.127 m (39 ft 9 in) wide and 28.172 m (92 ft 5 in) long. The chicken building is a part of the Campuestohan Highland Resort. The structure consists of 15 rooms that feature air conditioners, large beds, large TVs and showers.

This ambitious project was helmed by Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan. The land for the resort had been bought by his wife. The conceptualisation and planning of the giant chicken took around six months, as per Guinness World Records (GWR). The construction began on 10 June 2023. By September 8, 2024, the completed building won the Guinness World Records title. The team had to take into consideration the fact that storms and typhoons are common in the region. The building would need to be able to withstand such conditions and its unique design proved to be challenging, according to GWR.

Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan has explained why he chose a chicken as inspiration: "Negros Occidental has a gamefowl industry that employs millions of people in the Philippines. If you look at a rooster, it looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong which reflects the attitude of our people." He also told GWR, "I had a vision to make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public."

Apart from the record-breaking chicken building, Campuestohan Highland Resort features a massive wave pool, a large restaurant, a cafe, three swimming pools, hotel rooms, Bonita huts, and hundreds of dinosaurs and cartoon figures, as per GWR.

