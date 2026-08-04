VD Satheesan Defends Chopper Use, Hits Back At Left Over Flood Criticism

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has hit back at the Left Front for attacking his helicopter travel, saying he did not use it for any private purpose.

The Left Front had attacked the Chief Minister for using a chopper while the state battled devastating floods.

"The journey was entirely official. It was for discussions with investors. I had originally booked a Vande Bharat ticket, but the investors had limited time, which is why I travelled by helicopter," Satheesan said in response to the criticism.

He further added that the trip did not cost the government anything extra as the chopper had been hired by the previous LDF government.

"My trip did not cost the government even one rupee extra. The helicopter was hired at the same rates fixed by the previous government," he said.

"The helicopter had already been leased by the previous government at a monthly cost of Rs 80 lakh until September next year and the agreement required a minimum flying time. Not a single rupee of additional expenditure was incurred because of my journey. Whether I travelled or not, the government had to pay the lease amount. Since this government assumed office, the helicopter has been used only for my official visit to Wayanad and by two ministers. I have never used it to attend party conferences."

Read | "No FeIicitation, I Had Lunch": VD Satheesan On Meal During Flood Review

Senior CPM leader P Rajeev said Satheesan had himself criticised former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's helicopter travel in the past and was now facing the same questions.

"It is easy to comment from the gallery. Playing on the ground is different," Rajeev said, adding sarcastically that details of the investors' meeting would perhaps emerge as a "surprise" later.

The Left had also attacked the Chief Minister for attending private events while the state faced a grave flood situation.

"The Chief Minister of Kerala has failed to do his primary duty of monitoring the disaster situation and coordinating relief measures. He was busy attending almost a dozen private functions. The CM was seen inaugurating jewellery stores and various other commercial establishments," CPM leader MB Rajesh alleged.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Kerala strongly defended himself against criticism over having lunch during his flood review tour, insisting he had not attended a felicitation function but had simply eaten at a friend's house.

Rejecting the controversy as a "malicious smear campaign", Satheesan said he reached Ponnani around 3 pm and saw nothing wrong in having a meal.

"I had lunch at 3 pm. Was I not supposed to eat? What exactly is my mistake? I did not go there for a felicitation. It was just a meal at a friend's house. Let the people decide if eating food is a crime," the Chief Minister said.

Drawing a comparison with the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019, he asked whether the then Chief Minister had remained hungry throughout the disaster response.