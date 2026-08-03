15 Killed, 7 Missing In Rain-Related Incidents Across Kerala

The number of deaths in rain-related incidents across Kerala has risen to 15, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said on Monday, adding that seven people are still missing.

Satheesan said three deaths were reported from Kottayam district, including two people in the Poonjar Assembly constituency and a child who drowned after falling into a water tank.

Ernakulam reported two deaths, while one person each died in Idukki and Muvattupuzha. Two people died in Kollam, four in Malappuram, one in Kannur and one in Kozhikode.

Seven people are still missing. Two people are missing in Kollam, two in Kannur, one in Malappuram and one each in Idukki and Muvattupuzha, Satheesan said.

As of 9 am on Monday, 316 relief camps were functioning across the state, sheltering 11,018 people displaced by the rain and flooding, the chief minister told a press conference after reviewing the flood situation in the state with top officials .

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in the state on August 3 and 6, accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast on August 2 and 3 due to the likelihood of strong winds of up to 60 kmph and rough sea conditions.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services warned of high waves measuring 2.7 to 3.5 metres along the northern Kerala coast and advised fishermen and coastal residents to remain vigilant.