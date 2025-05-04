Girl Went To Return Items She Bought, Shopkeeper Refused. She Then Did This

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh attacked a shopkeeper with a sharp blade after he refused to refund her purchases. The incident, captured on camera, left the shopkeeper severely injured.

A 15-year-old girl attacked a shopkeeper with a sharp blade after he refused to take back the items she bought in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, officials said. The incident, which took place on Friday inside the shop in Krishnaganj, was captured on camera.

According to the general shop owner, the girl used to buy items from his shop, use them for a while, and then insist him to take them back and return the money. He even did so many times. However, this time, the shopkeeper refused.

Angered by this, the girl first abused the victim. Within seconds, she pulled out a blade and attacked the shopkeeper with it, leaving him severely injured on his hands and stomach.

At least for other people, two men and women, were present at the time of the incident.

As the girl ran out of the store, the four people caught her.

The shopkeeper was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

The victim's family has filed a complaint against the girl and an investigation is underway, officials added.

Residents of the locality said that the girl is mentally unwell and is undergoing treatment.