Class 9 Student Stabs Senior To Death In UP School: Police

A Class-9 student allegedly stabbed a Class-10 student to death on the premises of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at the Sunbeam School in the Maharajganj locality of the Kotwali area when classes were in progress. What triggered the knife attack is still being probed, police said.

They said the 14-year-old accused attacked the 15-year-old victim with a knife he had brought to school.

Two other students, who tried to intervene, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Nath Prasad told reporters that the cause of the incident is being investigated.

"We are speaking to the students because the incident took place while their classes were underway. Some of the students had gone to the toilet. We are speaking to all of them and will try to find out why the incident happened and take suitable action," he said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Deen Dayal Pandey said legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

"The body of the dead student has been sent for post-mortem. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused," he added.

Principal Archana Tiwari described the incident as "tragic" and said the school management is deliberating on the matter.

