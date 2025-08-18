Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Uttar Pradesh's First Green Hydrogen Plant In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the state's first and the country's second green hydrogen plant at Khanimpur village in Gorakhpur district, set up by Torrent Gas and Torrent Power, an official statement issued here said.

Calling it a milestone in clean energy transition, Adityanath said green hydrogen represents the "energy of the future" and would play a decisive role in protecting biodiversity, reducing carbon emissions and improving human health.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "If we wish to save humanity and civilisation, we must minimise carbon emissions. Green energy will be crucial not just for the environment but also for reducing diseases caused by pollution," he said.

जनपद गोरखपुर में आज ग्रीन हाइड्रोजन उत्पादन एवं सम्मिश्रण सुविधा का शुभारंभ किया।



यह प्लांट रिसर्च के साथ ही हमारी युवा शक्ति को इनोवेशन के साथ जोड़कर उनके लिए प्रगति के नए मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगा।



Torrent Group को शुभकामनाएं एवं जनपद वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! pic.twitter.com/npRNn6EzQM — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 17, 2025

Green hydrogen is hydrogen gas produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity produced through renewable energy sources. The green here doesn't mean that the produced hydrogen gas is of green colour; it is a reference to zero usage of fossil fuels in the production of hydrogen gas.

The Gorakhpur facility will blend green hydrogen with CNG and PNG for domestic and industrial use, marking a major step in clean fuel innovation.

He said that with abundant water resources, UP is well-positioned to emerge as a hub for green hydrogen production.

He cited examples of successful green initiatives such as LED streetlights, which have drastically reduced power consumption and carbon emissions.

Stressing affordability, he noted, "Like mobile phones, which were once costly but became accessible to all, green hydrogen too will become cheaper in the coming years." Highlighting broader environmental concerns, he said unchecked exploitation of nature, excessive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers, and deforestation have led to climate change, irregular rainfall, and rising health problems such as cancer and liver ailments.

He urged greater adoption of natural farming and green energy to ensure a sustainable future.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who also attended the programme, termed the project a "game-changer" that would script a new energy revolution in Gorakhpur, while Sahjanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla said such projects were steering UP towards becoming a developed state by 2047.

The CM also planted a Rudraksha sapling at the site, symbolising the state's commitment to environmental protection.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)