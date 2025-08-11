Watch: Engineers Cross Raging River To Restore Power In Uttarkashi After Cloudburst

Days after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Dharali village of the Uttarkashi district, a team of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) was seen braving a swollen river to restore power supply in the area.

A video of one of the engineers, assisted by two others, holding onto a rope and crossing the river has been shared on X. In the clip, the river current appears dangerously strong and powerful enough to sweep people away.

Heavy rainfall in recent days damaged the Gangotri National Highway at several points. In Limchigad, beyond Gangani, a 30-meter-long bridge was washed away, completely halting the traffic. The bridge was considered the lifeline of the border Taknaur region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the spot and issued instructions to carry out relief, rescue, and reconstruction work at a war-footing pace.

The state and central government departments and agencies are conducting rescue and relief operations at full speed. With better coordination, communication facilities, electricity, and drinking water supply have been restored in the disaster-affected areas.

Photos of the restoration of the 90-foot Bailey bridge in Limchigad on the Gangotri National Highway are also circulating on social media. The Indian Army, along with the civil administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and other rescue units, completed the construction on war footing.

In addition to this, the road connectivity up to the Dabrani bridge has now been restored.

गंगोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर लिमचागाड़ में आपदा से क्षतिग्रस्त पुल के स्थान पर बेली ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य मात्र तीन दिनों में युद्धस्तर पर पूरा कर लिया गया है। अब डबरानी पुल तक सड़क मार्ग सुचारू हो गया है, जिससे आगे क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क के तेजी से पुनर्निर्माण का रास्ता भी खुल गया… pic.twitter.com/9aVtNaPPUn — Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) August 10, 2025

On X, chief minister Dhami wrote that the construction of the Bailey Bridge at Limchigad was complete and now open for traffic. He added that the bridge could now transport relief materials and machinery and help restore smooth movement for residents.

"In this difficult time of disaster, our government is working with full commitment to normalise public life," he wrote.

लिमचीगाड के बेली ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है और पुल आवागमन के लिए खोल दिया गया है। अब इस पुल के माध्यम से न केवल राहत सामग्री और मशीनरी तेजी से आगे भेजी जा रही है, बल्कि स्थानीय लोगों की आवाजाही भी फिर से सुचारु हो गई है। आपदा के इस कठिन समय में हमारी सरकार जनजीवन को… pic.twitter.com/v8RMo1dB1D — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 11, 2025

On August 5, a severe cloudburst struck the Kheer Ganga region near Dharali village. At least 5 people died, nearly 50 were missing, and hundreds of homes and vehicles were washed away by floodwaters. Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far, and the injured have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.