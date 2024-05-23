Pune Porsche Teen Given Pizza, Burger At Police Station? Cops To Be Probed

The case against the Pune teen - who killed two people early Sunday while drunk and driving his father's Rs 2.5 crore Porsche supercar - took an additional twist Thursday evening.

The police will now also investigate potential lapses in protocol in the hours following the incident, including possible preferential treatment for the 17-year-old son of a prominent city builder.

Specifically, a senior cop - Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashwini Rakh - will question officers and staff at the police station in Yerwada where the complaint was first filed. The allegations include underplaying the horrific nature of the incident in the first write-ups and delaying a medical examination, which should have been done immediately to establish the boy's blood alcohol level.

But perhaps most shocking is a claim that the cops were more interested in 'investigating' Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta - the 24-year-old software professionals who were killed.

Pizza, Burger For Teen In Pune Porsche Crash?

Meanwhile, an opposition politician has said the boy was handled cautiously and even given food - pizzas and burgers - while in police custody as an accused in a stomach-churning road accident.

The claim was made by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief and two-time ex-Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar, who posted on X, "Officers at Yerwada Police Station spent more time questioning the relationship between Anish and Ashwini - IT professionals fatally knocked down by drunk minor -while the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza", and posed six questions to the cops.

This is how the system benefits the… — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) May 22, 2024

Among the questions he raised (and which may now be answered) were the eight-hour delay in administering a blood alcohol test and why the boy was not sent directly to a remand home.

There was outrage after the Juvenile Board gave the boy bail within 15 hours on conditions as ridiculous as two bonds of Rs 7,500 each and writing a 300-word essay on road accidents. Late Wednesday that order was revised and the boy was sent to a remand home till June 5.

At present the boy faces a drunk driving charge that, for a first-time offence, limits punishment to six months jail and a fine of Rs 10,000. A charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be levied should the Juvenile Board allow him to be tried as an adult.

Rahul Gandhi On Pune Porsche Crash

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also questioned the cops over preferential treatment for the boy, asking why accused in similar cases - if they are auto or cab drivers - don't get bail as quickly.

"When a teen from a rich family drinks alcohol and kills two people in a Porsche... he is told to pen an 'essay'. Why are bus, truck, and auto drivers, or cabbies, not asked to write such essays?"

"The question is of equal justice (for) the poor and prosperous..." he said.

Father's Mobile Phone Found

Police have also found the mobile phone of the boy's father, who was arrested the day after the incident from Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad) after an elaborate rescue plan was thwarted.

The phone - understood to be the father's original, which he left at home while trying to escape the cops - is now in the custody of the Crime Branch, which says he is not cooperating with the probe.

The father faces a charge of willful neglect of his son under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The bar where the boy was served alcohol has been sealed, and its owner and staff are in police custody. They are being investigated for selling liquor to an under-aged individual.

At 17 years and 8 months, the boy was four months short of the legal age for driving and eight years shy of Maharashtra's legal drinking age, which is 25.

