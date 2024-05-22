Pune Teen Who Killed 2 Techies With Porsche Sent To Remand Home Till June 5

The boy has been sent to a remand home till June 5.

Three days after bail was granted to the the Pune teenager who rammed his Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two IT professionals in their 20s, the Juvenile Justice Board has modified its order and sent him to a remand home till June 5. The boy's lawyer said this has been done keeping in mind that there may be a threat to his life because of public anger.

On Sunday, the Board had granted bail to the 17-year-old within 15 hours of the accident and asked him to write an essay on road accidents, prompting nationwide outrage.

Apart from a personal bond, a surety and a 300-word essay on road safety, the boy - who is the son of a prominent Pune builder - was asked to visit the regional transport office, study all rules and regulations, and give a presentation.

He was also asked to undergo de-addiction counselling for alcohol consumption and consult psychiatrists.

The accident took place around 2.15 am, when the teenager, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, knocked down the two 24-year-old IT professionals in the Kalyani Nagar area in the Rs 2.5-crore Porsche. Aneesh Awadhiya, who was riding the bike was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Ashwini Koshta - who was riding pillion - was flung 20 feet into the air. Both of them died on the spot.

At 17 years and 8 months old, the teenager was four months short of the legal age for driving. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25 years.