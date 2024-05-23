'1 Hour TV, 2 Hours Play Time': Pune Porsche Teen's Remand Home Schedule

The Porsche sports car was reportedly being driven at over 200 km per hour.

A morning wake-up call, a healthy breakfast, and prayers, followed by three hours of studying languages - this is not the daily schedule of a school or college student. This is the schedule the 17-year-old Pune teen - who was "heavily drunk" and driving his father's Rs 2.5 crore Porsche supercar when he killed two people - will be expected to follow at a remand home for juvenile accused.

Sources told NDTV the daily schedule at the remand home - to which the boy has been sent till June 5 - begins with a breakfast of poha, upma, eggs, and milk. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 am.

The boys will be given an hour's rest after which a daily prayer session will be convened.

From 11 am to 1 pm the inmates will attend classes, and the rest from 1 to 4 pm.

At 4 pm snacks will be served, and this will be followed by an hour of TV time and two hours of outdoor play time; volleyball and football will be the sports offered.

At 7 pm the juvenile inmates will eat dinner - vegetables, dal, rice, and rotis.

At 8 pm they will head back to their dormitory and turn in for the night.

14-Day Remand For Pune Teen

Late Wednesday night the Juvenile Justice Board - which was heavily criticised for granting bail, within 15 hours of the horrific incident, on terms as ridiculous as two bonds of Rs 7,500 each and writing a 300-word essay - modified its order, and sent the boy to a city remand home till June 5.

A copy of the bail order seen by NDTV listed seven conditions for bail, including an 'assurance' from the family (given by his grandfather) that the boy will be kept away from "bad company".

The boy's lawyer - also representing the father who was arrested and charged with willful neglect of his child - claimed the order had been changed to reflect a potential threat to the teen's life.

Charges Against Pune Teen

At present the boy faces a drunk driving charge that, for a first-time offence, limits punishment to six months jail and a fine of Rs 10,000. A second, more serious, charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be levied should the Juvenile Board allow him to be tried as an adult.

Speaking to NDTV on Tuesday, Pune Police chief Amitesh Kumar said a "watertight case" is being made. The cops will argue the boy "had the knowledge his rash act was likely to cause death."

A decision on this is expected later today.

Charges Against Father, Bar

The boy is the son of a prominent city-based realtor, who went on the run after his son rammed into the two-wheeler and killed Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. The father was arrested the next day from Sambhajinagar (earlier called Aurangabad) after cops thwarted an elaborate rescue plan.

The same lawyer, speaking to NDTV, scoffed at the idea the father could be convicted, arguing the most crucial point - proof that he had knowledge of his son's actions - could not be proven.

At 17 years and 8 months, the boy was four months short of the legal age for driving.

He was also nearly eight years shy of the legal drinking age in Maharashtra, which is 25.

As a result, the bar where he and his friends went to celebrate passing the Class 12 exam has been sealed, and its owner and staff have been questioned over serving liquor to minors. CCTV footage from the establishment showed the boy and his friends at a table loaded with alcohol bottles.

Pune Porsche Accident - What Happened?

According to witnesses, the accident took place at 2.15 am on Saturday.

The speeding Porsche - reportedly driven at 200 km per hour - rammed the bike driven by Mr Awadhiya. Witnesses said he was flung into a parked car and Ms Costa was thrown 20 feet in the air.

Still from a CCTV camera moments before the Pune Porsche crash.

The families have demanded the shocking incident be treated as "murder'.

Maharashtra Government Reacts

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was forced into a public statement after the Juvenile Board's initial order, condemning the "lenient" punishment calling for a meeting with the cops.

"We have appealed to the district court against the Juvenile Board order. There is a huge public outrage. I have taken stock of the investigation updates till now," he said, adding, "Officials will take closure action against pubs where violations are found and there will be drunk driving checks..."

