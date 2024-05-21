'Confident Of Proving Culpable Homicide': Pune Top Cop To NDTV On Porsche Crash

The 17-year-old who rammed his father's high-end Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two techies in their 20s, had the knowledge that his act could cause death and the Indian Penal Code section against him will be applied accordingly, the chief of the Pune Police has told NDTV.

The other two occupants of the car, who are friends of the accused, are being treated as witnesses for now, and the police are trying to build a watertight case, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday, when the 17-year-old, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, knocked down the two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar area. Aneesh Awadhiya (24), who was riding the bike was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Ashwini Koshta (25) - who was riding pillion - was flung 20 feet into the air. Both of them died on the spot.

Mr Kumar said the teenager, who is the son of a prominent Pune builder, was taken for a medical test in the early hours on Sunday and his blood has been taken for a forensic report.

"Here, we are not applying a case of 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code of drunken driving and a rash and negligent act. We are applying Section 304, where we are saying that he had the knowledge that his rash act - where he was driving a Porsche without a number plate at a rash speed on a narrow street after consuming alcohol - could cause or was likely to cause death," the police commissioner said.

Emphasising that he does not think that the report on the test for alcohol in the teenager's blood would come back negative, Mr Kumar said that, irrespective of what the report finally said, the police are trying to prove a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder where there is a knowledge that the act could cause death.

'Addicted To Alcohol'

Referring to the bail order passed by the Juvenile Justice board on Sunday, the city police chief asserted, "The accused has taken a plea that he is addicted to alcohol. So he is trying to say he is an alcohol addict. Irrespective of the blood report, we are trying to prove that he was fully in his senses to know that this rash act of his is likely to cause death."