"Do Cops Have Evidence?" Pune Teen's Lawyer On The Case Against Father

The father of the Pune teen who mowed down two software engineers now in custody, the minor's lawyer today scoffed at the police action. In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Prashant Patil said the most crucial bit in the matter will be evidence -- whether police have proof that he had knowledge of his son's activities.

The sections the police have charged him under, are anyway inapplicable, he added.

In one of the most horrific recent cases of drink driving, the teen was doing 250 kmph when he hit the bike carrying the two engineers from Madhya Pradesh, Both of them died on the spot.

A few months short of 18, he has been asked to work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, and would undergo psychiatric counselling. He has been referred to an alcohol de-addiction centre -- a decision of the Juvenile Board that has sparked massive anger.

The police have shut down the bar where he and his friends were partying and arrested the boy's father, a prominent builder from the city.