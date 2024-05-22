Drink Driving Charges Added Against Pune Teen Who Ran Over 2 Techies With Porsche

The 17-year-old who ran over two techies in Pune while driving a Porsche will be tried for drink driving, a juvenile court ruled today. The court said that he would be tried and punished under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with drink driving offences.

The act states that drink driving is a criminal offense if a breath analyzer test reveals that the blood alcohol concentration of the driver of the motor vehicle is more than 30 mg per 100 ml.

For the first drink driving offence under the act, a person can get six months of jail and a fine of Rs 10,000. For a second offence, you could spend up to 2 years in jail and be fined Rs 15,000 (up from Rs 3,000). Repeat offenders might also face penalties related to their driving licenses.

In the early hours of Sunday, two individuals, including a young woman, died after a Porsche collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The victims were identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The tragic incident occurred at about 3.15 am.

The crash has sparked national outrage after the teenager was granted bail within 15 hours on conditions that many have described as flimsy. A local court asked him to write a 300-word essay on accidents, work with traffic police for 15 days and undergo counselling for his drinking habit.

Cops said that the accused had been drinking with his friends before the crash to celebrate his Class 12 results.

The 17-year-old who rammed his father's high-end Porsche knew that his act could cause death and the Indian Penal Code section against him will be applied accordingly, the chief of the Pune Police has told NDTV.

Mr Kumar said the teenager, who is the son of a prominent Pune builder, was taken for a medical test in the early hours on Sunday and his blood has been taken and sent for a forensic report.