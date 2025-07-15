Fortuner That Hit And Killed Marathoner Fauja Singh Identified: Cops

The car which hit 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway and sped away has been identified almost 24 hours after the incident, cops said. The world's oldest marathoner died in the accident.

The cops, using CCTV footage, have identified a Punjab-registered white Toyota Fortuner, which was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run, but a search is still on for the driver.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify the accused who rammed Fauja Singh. The legendary runner suffered head injuries in the incident and died in the hospital.

Mr Singh, popularly known as 'Turbaned Tornado', was a global icon. He was born on April 1, 1911 and lived through history, witnessing two world wars, two global pandemics, and India's partition in 1947.

In the 90s, he moved to England to live with one of his sons. The death of his son Kuldip and his wife forced him to search for a worthwhile alternative in life.

Age was never a barrier for him. In 2000, at the age of 89, he made his debut at the iconic London marathon, which grabbed the world's attention. He went on to participate in Toronto, New York, and other cities within his age group.

He was a torchbearer for the 2004 Athens Games and 2012 London Olympics, and appeared in an advertisement for a major sports brand alongside legends like David Beckham and Muhammad Ali.

In 2012, Malaysia organised the 2nd Annual Chardikala Run with the theme of "101 and running". The event was a tribute to Fauja Singh's achievements, and he was honoured with the BrandLaureate Award.

In 2013, Fauja participated in the Hong Kong marathon, where he completed the race in 1 hour, 32 minutes, and 28 seconds. Following this, he announced his retirement from running at the age of 102. However, he continued running for his well-being and charitable causes.

People from the sporting community and political leaders mourned Fauja Singh's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary due to his unique personality and his approach to inspiring India's youth on the crucial topic of fitness. He was a remarkable athlete with unwavering determination. His passing has caused great sorrow. My condolences are with his family and his countless admirers around the world."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of centenarian marathon legend, the globally celebrated 'Turbaned Tornado,' Fauja Singh ji. His life, a testament to unwavering determination and unbridled resilience, serves as a profound inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, aspiring athletes and the young and old alike."

"My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers," he added.