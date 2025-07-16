When Fauja Singh Revealed His Diet And Said Vegetarian Food Was The Secret To His Fitness

Fauja Singh, often celebrated as the "Turbaned Tornado", died on July 14 at the age of 114 after being hit by a vehicle in Jalandhar, Punjab while taking a walk outside his home in Beas village.

Considered as one of the "oldest marathons in the world", Fauja Singh was born in 1911, and he defied age and expectations by running marathons even after turning 100. His impressive stamina and longevity have fascinated both athletes and scientists. One of the key factors he attributed to his endurance was a simple vegetarian diet.

Fauja Singh Followed A Vegetarian Diet To Stay Fit

Fauja Singh began his marathon journey at 89 and completed 9 full marathons between 2000 and 2013.

"I'm the oldest marathon runner in the world. Just three weeks after my 101st birthday, I ran the London Marathon in seven hours and 49 minutes. I've completed eight other marathons in the past 12 years, including the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which I ran when I was 100 years old. How do I do it? Simple: firstly, I eat only vegetarian foods," Fauja Singh wrote in a blog for Petassia.com.

He also believed that vegetarians tend to live 6-10 years longer than meat-eaters do. Well, studies have also found that vegetarians may live longer than non-vegetarians.

Along with eating vegetarian foods such as chapati, dal, sabji, and saag, he also said, "I also walk or jog every day. Age may bring wisdom, but if you want stamina, endurance, and a lifetime of good health, turn to nutritious vegetarian foods."

He also shared, "I've been predominantly vegetarian my whole life. In the Sikh religion, we eat to live, not live to eat. In Punjab, the green belt of India where I'm originally from, most people eat what they grow – I attribute my longevity to simple Punjabi vegetarian foods".