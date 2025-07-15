How Kerala Nurse Sentenced To Death In Yemen Got Reprieve

The life of Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya - who was facing execution in Yemen - has been temporarily spared thanks to the timely intervention of prominent religious figures across two countries.

The Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, had reached out to renowned Yemeni cleric Sheikh Umar bin Hafiz to intercede with the family of Talal Abdol Mehdi - Priya's Yemeni employer whom she killed inadvertently.

According to Hussain Saquafi, Deputy Mufti and close aide to Sheikh Abubakr, Sheikh Umar bin Hafiz responded positively and dispatched his students to personally engage with Talal's family.

Following rounds of intense negotiations, the victim's family eventually agreed to pause the execution for four hours, giving fresh hope to Priya and her legal team.

Shia-Sunni Divide

One of the critical factors that played in favour of the talks was the shared Sunni faith between the Yemeni victim's family and the Yemeni cleric. Despite Yemen capital Sanaa being controlled by Houthi rebels - who belong to the Shia sect - the respected Sunni cleric's influence cut through sectarian lines and helped secure the stay.

Officials in the Ministry of External Affairs have confirmed that "continuous and quiet" efforts were underway behind the scenes.

An embassy official posted in the Saudi embassy, who oversees Yemen affairs, led the outreach.

"He remained in contact with Yemeni authorities for months. The Israel-Iran conflict had paused the dialogue briefly, but after tensions cooled, we re-engaged immediately," an official said.

India has reportedly offered an extraordinary sum as "diyya" or blood money to the victim's family. "We said that if blood money is 2 crore, we will pay 20 crores and yet the family didn't agree," the source said.

Hope For Future

Though the execution has only been paused, not cancelled, officials believe this opens the door for renewed dialogue. Negotiations are in progress for a permanent resolution through blood money or legal reprieve.

The breakthrough reflects how deep-rooted religious diplomacy and trans-national networks can sometimes succeed where political channels face limitations.

Indian Strategy

The fresh developments underscore how India quietly leveraged both official and unofficial routes, combining faith diplomacy with diplomatic groundwork, to save one of its own.

The religious leaders, though, asserted their contribution.

Deputy Mufti Hussain Saquafi said, "Mufti sahab intervened after the Government of India submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, expressing its helplessness in saving Nimisha. The Mufti was approached by different politicians of Kerala to speak to the Yemeni cleric, since both have been in good rapport or relations".

Sources in the foreign ministry responded with an arch question -- "Can the hanging be stayed over a phone call in a day? It is obvious result of persistent efforts... we have been active for months".

The Case

Nimisha Priya, a nurse, had gone to in Yemen in 2008, looking for a lucrative job so she could support her parents back in Kerala.

Initially, she worked in hospitals but later opened her own clinic and to comply with the local laws, she got a Yemeni business partner -- Talal Abdol Mehdi.

But as Mehdi started harassing her - stealing her money and passport -- Priya had injected him with a sedative in 2017. She had planned to retrieve her passport once he became unconscious but Mehdi died and Priya was arrested while trying to leave Yemen.

The case has gained traction across India, particularly in Kerala, where rights groups have demanded that the government intensify efforts to bring her home.

For now, her execution is on hold - but her future still hangs in the balance.