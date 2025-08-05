"Talk-to-Write": Kerala Student Unveils Device That Turns Words Into Written Notes

A Kerala student showcased a stunning "Talk-to-Write" device at the Ente Keralam Expo 2025, which was scheduled in May, that aims to help people with disability. The AI-assisted device can turn spoken words into handwritten notes.

Watch the video here:

In a LinkedIn post, the student Ajay H wrote that the device is an AI-powered voice-to-pen system that converts spoken words into handwritten text using a CNC pen plotter.

The electronics and communication engineering graduate revealed that the device has been created with Raspberry Pi, Arduino (GRBL) and Python.

The student also stated that they designed the device to help people with disabilities, acting as a digital scribe that can write line by line on A4 paper.

"This platform allowed us to present how accessible, inclusive tech can be built by combining AI, embedded systems, and a clear vision for social impact," the student wrote.

"Special gratitude to my incredible team - Aparna Hari, Roobak Hari Nair, and Akash G Nair - whose dedication, creativity, and collaboration made this innovation possible," Ajay added.

Social media users hailed the project, calling it "Excellent!". One user wrote, "That's a great idea! If you develop it further, it could be helpful to many people. Great job!"

"Really love this. Congratulations and all the best for future projects," another added.

Robotic System That Aims To Help People With Mobility Impairments

In another development, engineers developed a robotic system that aims to help people with mobility impairments and face difficulty in doing routine work, Virginia Tech reported.

The system has an arm equipped with an adaptive gripper that can handle objects of all sizes and textures with precision and care. The technology is ideal for handling fragile produce, baked goods or other sensitive food items.