US Firefighters Interrupt Indian Family's <i>Havan</i> At Texas Home, Video Sparks Debate

A video showing firefighters arriving at a Texas home during a Hindu puja has gone viral, sparking a conversation about cultural awareness and fire safety. The clip, originally shared on Instagram, shows a fire truck parked outside an Indian family's home where a havan, a ritual involving fire, was underway as part of a housewarming ceremony. "Cultural misunderstanding 101: A Hindu puja is not a fire emergency. When you're having a housewarming havan and the fire department pulls up," the text on the video reads.

The clip opens to show an Indian family performing the ritual as the Bedford Fire Department arrives to investigate the smoke-filled garage. Moments later, officials are seen speaking with the family and assessing the scene. However, it is unclear whether any action was taken or if the family violated local fire safety regulations.

"A group of Indians were worshipping the Hindu fire god in Texas, and the neighbours call the fire fighters on them," an X user wrote while resharing the video on the microblogging website.

A group of Indians were worshipping the Hindu fire god in Texas, and the neighbors call the fire fighters on them. pic.twitter.com/9mSBeJbVpn — Papa Tiger (@BengaliFalcon71) August 4, 2025

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users slammed the Indian family for performing the puja at their home, others defended their right to practice their religious customs.

"Doing this in foreign countries, where houses are made of dry wooden walls. I condemn this behaviour and will never accept it as a cultural practice," one user wrote.

"You got to follow the rules of the country you live in. They don't follow our religion so they won't be able to understand it. They should have got the permit to do the havan from the fire department," commented another.

"Suddenly all Indians living abroad have become very religious & want to follow their culture in not just their homes but also out on the streets with noise & commotion. Why leave India then if you can't follow their rules there," said a third user.

"Why can't they adapt to their new country's laws if they've settled and gained citizenship? Different countries have different rules. Let's respect the land we call home," wrote another.

However, one user commented, "To all those abusing the family. You need to learn the basics. These people didn't hurt anyone or didn't do anything that harm people or property. They were having simple pooja. Now what about those people who use grill in their garage and have smoke out of those."

"I'm a first-generation born and raised Indian American, and this makes me so proud to see. I have had a puja for every house I've ever lived in and for every new car I purchased. A prayer for every big exam or big job interview," shared another.