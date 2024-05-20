CCTV Shows Speeding Porsche Moments Before Crash Killed 2 In Pune

The speeding Porsche hit two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, killing them on the spot.

The Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old was seen speeding, well in excess of posted speed limits, before it knocked down two people on a motorbike, killing them on the spot in Pune, CCTV footage of the incident showed. The boy, who was seen drinking at a pub to celebrate his class 12 results hours before the crash, was reportedly driving at 200 km per hour.

The speeding Porsche hit two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh , Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Witnesses said Ashwini was thrown 20 feet in the air and Aneesh was flung into a parked car. Passersby were seen rushing to the spot after the collision. Several videos showed locals beating up the occupants of the car.

The accident happened in Kalyani Nagar area around 2.15 am on Sunday.

The minor was detained after the accident but got bail in a record 15 hours by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write a "300-word essay" on the topic of road accidents. The board also directed the youth be referred to an alcohol de-addiction centre for counselling, work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, get treatment to help him quit drinking and undergo psychiatric counselling, said defense lawyer Prashant Patil.

The quick bail in a case where two people had died, however, has drawn criticism.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed that he had sought permission from the board to try the minor as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime was heinous, but the plea was rejected. "We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," he said.

His blood report was yet to be received, but a preliminary probe showed that he was drunk at the time of the accident, he added. CCTV footage from a pub showed the boy drinking with his friends before the accident.

The police have filed cases against the boy's father under sections 75 (willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses) and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act (supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs) and also against proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25.