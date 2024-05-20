CCTV Shows Pune Teen Drinking In Pub Before Porsche Accident That Killed 2

Pune boy, 17, seen drinking with his friends.

Seated around an oval table at a pub, the 17-year-old, whose Porsche rammed a bike killing two people in Pune, is seen drinking with his friends hours before the horrific accident, showed a video.

The teenager, celebrating his Class 12 results with friends, is four months short of turning 18. CCTV footage from Cosie bar showed happy scenes all around with the table crowded with alcohol bottles.

A man and a woman, both engineers from Madhya Pradesh working in Pune, were killed in the accient. The boy, who was at the wheel of the speeding Porsche that hit the bike of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta at about 2:15 am on Saturday, secured bail 15 hours after his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed that the juvenile was arrested.

The police charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

Writing an essay on accidents, working with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, getting treatment to help him quit drinking and undergoing psychiatric counselling were the bail conditions for the juvenile.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said police had urged the court to treat the accused as an adult because this is a "heinous crime".

The police commissioner said it is clear that the boy was driving under the influence of alcohol. Several witnesses have said the teenager and his friends were heavily drunk.

Now, a case has been filed against the boy's father and the owner of the pub that served him alcohol.