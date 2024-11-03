On CCTV, Speeding Car Kills Man Bursting Crackers On Road In Pune

A speeding car rammed a man who was bursting crackers on a road in Pune

Yet another shocking incident of a hit-and-run has been reported from Maharashtra's Pune. This time it happened on Diwali night when a man who was celebrating the festival on a road was rammed by a speeding car, killing him on the spot.

Soham Patel, who was 35 years old, was bursting firecrackers on the road on Diwali night. CCTV footage of the incident showed him walking towards the middle of the road and trying to light some firecrackers.

Suddenly, a car comes in at a fast speed and hits him from the side. The force of the impact flung him for several metres.

The police said the car did not stop. They are looking at more CCTV cameras along this road to identify the vehicle and its owner.

Pune recently saw a high-profile case of hit-and-run involving a Porche driven by a teen. What made the case highly controversial was the alleged involvement of many people including doctors and the parents to hide the crime by the teen.

On October 11, in another hit-and-run case in Pune, a luxury car rammed a man riding a motorcycle and sped away, after killing him on the spot. The accident happened in the Koregaon Park area near the Google office. The victim was identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh, who worked as a delivery partner with a food service.