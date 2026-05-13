BJP Dominates Local Body Elections in Haryana

The BJP has registered a thumping victory in the recent local body elections in Haryana, where voting was held for three Municipal Corporations, a Municipal Council, and three Municipal Committees. It was a boost for the party, which had suffered a setback in the recent Rajya Sabha elections for two seats, losing one to an Independent candidate.

Ambala: Of the 20 wards, the BJP won 16 seats, while the Congress secured three and an Independent candidate won one. BJP candidate Akshita Saini secured a landslide victory for the post of Mayor.

Of the 20 wards, the BJP won 16 seats, while the Congress secured three and an Independent candidate won one. BJP candidate Akshita Saini secured a landslide victory for the post of Mayor. Panchkula: Results for the 20 wards showed the BJP winning 17 seats, the Congress winning one, and Independent candidates securing two seats. BJP candidate Shyam Lal Bansal clinched the mayoral post.

Results for the 20 wards showed the BJP winning 17 seats, the Congress winning one, and Independent candidates securing two seats. BJP candidate Shyam Lal Bansal clinched the mayoral post. Sonipat: The BJP's Mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain won but in the ward elections, the Congress managed to win 17 of the 22 wards. The BJP won the remaining five.

The BJP's Mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain won but in the ward elections, the Congress managed to win 17 of the 22 wards. The BJP won the remaining five. Rewari: BJP candidate Vanita Peepal successfully secured the post of Chairperson. Independent candidates secured victory in the majority of the 32 wards. The BJP won 11 wards, the Congress one, and Independent candidates won 20.

BJP candidate Vanita Peepal successfully secured the post of Chairperson. Independent candidates secured victory in the majority of the 32 wards. The BJP won 11 wards, the Congress one, and Independent candidates won 20. Dharuhera: The BJP won the post of Chairperson, though Independent candidates won all 18 wards. No candidate here contested the election under a specific party symbol.

The BJP won the post of Chairperson, though Independent candidates won all 18 wards. No candidate here contested the election under a specific party symbol. Sampla: The BJP succeeded in getting its candidate elected as Chairperson in this constituency, considered a stronghold of Congress' former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. Of the 16 wards, the BJP won six, while Independent candidates won the remaining 10.

The BJP succeeded in getting its candidate elected as Chairperson in this constituency, considered a stronghold of Congress' former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. Of the 16 wards, the BJP won six, while Independent candidates won the remaining 10. Uklana: A Congress-backed Independent candidate successfully won the post of chairperson. Independent candidates won all 16 wards. Here, too, no candidate contested the election under a specific party symbol.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people's trust in both the Central and Haryana governments has grown. "Today's results in the local body elections serve as a testament to that trust," he added.

The Congress has delivered a better performance compared to the previous election, said Bhupinder Singh Hooda. "We have secured a good number of votes," he noted.

