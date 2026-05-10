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Haryana Board Result 2026 When? Check Class 10, 12 Previous Years' Dates

The BSEH scorecards will inform candidates about their subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, GPA, and qualifying (pass/fail) status.

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Haryana Board Result 2026 When? Check Class 10, 12 Previous Years' Dates
Haryana Board Result: Last year, the BSEH Class 12 results were declared on May 13.

BSEH Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the secondary and senior secondary results 2026 soon on the official website. The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 26 to March 20, 2026. On the other hand, the Haryana board Class 12 examinations were held from February 25 to April 1. Students will be able to access their secondary and senior secondary scorecards at bseh.org.in.

Last year, the BSEH Class 12 results were declared on May 13, while the secondary level (Class 10) scorecards were released on May 17.

Haryana Class 12 Result Announcement Dates Over Last Five Years

Students can check the result announcement patterns over the last five years below.

YearResult Date
2025May 13
2024April 30
2023May 15
2022June 15
2021July 26


Based on recent years' analysis, Class 12 students can expect their scorecards in the third week of May. 

BSEH Class 10 Result Dates

Check the result declaration dates of the last three years below.

Result Cycle YearResult Announcement Date
2025May 17
2024May 12
2023May 16


BSEH Class 10 result date pattern points towards the third week of May.

Students are advised to keep their login details, such as roll number and registration number, handy for quick access. The BSEH scorecards will inform candidates about their subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, GPA, and qualifying (pass/fail) status.

Students must verify all other information, such as enrollment number, roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth, carefully. 

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