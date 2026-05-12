Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Download Link Here

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Class 12 examination results today, May 12, 2026. Students can now download their provisional marksheets through the official board website bseh.org.in.

Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar announced the results at headquarters in Bhiwani via a press conference. Around 3 lakh students registered for the 12th board examinations.

How to Check HBSE 12th Result 2026?

Visit the official Haryana Board website, bseh.org.in.

Click on the "HBSE 12th Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Submit the information carefully.

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

Download Link

Students may also use DigiLocker and SMS facilities to access their scores if the official website experiences heavy traffic after the result announcement.

Details Mentioned On HBSE 12th Marksheet 2026

The online marksheet released along with the HBSE 12th Result 2026 will include several important details related to the student's performance. The following are the details mentioned on marksheet:

Student Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Pass/Fail Status

Qualifying Status

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any error or mismatch, they are advised to immediately contact their school authorities or the Haryana Board.