Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 Soon: Know Expected Date And Ways To Check Result

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce class 12th results on or before May 15 on its official website. HBSE chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma shared this timeline during an inspection of evaluation centres in Rohtak. However, the exact date and time has not been announced yet. Once released, students can check their results by entering their roll number and name.

The results will be first announced through a press conference and then students can check their scores on the official website.

HBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: Past Year Trends

The board will likely announce the results between May 12 to 15, 2026, as per the previous trends and HBSE chairman statement. The official date will be released soon. Students can check the previous year result date to estimate expected date for 2026:

Years Class 12 Result Date 2025 May 13 2024 April 30

Ways to Check Haryana Board 12th Result 2026

Official website: bseh.org.

SMS: Type RESULTHB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

DigiLocker app or website: digilocker.gov.in

How to Check HBSE Class 12 Result on Official Website?

Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.

Click on the link for 'HBSE 12th Result 2026

Enter details such as exam type, roll number and date of birth.

Click submit.

The results will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference

Details Mentioned in Haryana HBSE 12th Marksheet

Student name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Qualifying status

Approx 5,66,411 students will appear for the exam at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Among them, 2,96,593 are boys and 2,69,818 are girls.