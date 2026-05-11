Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 Expected To Be Out On May 14, Here's How To Check?

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the HBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations are eagerly waiting for the official declaration of their results. As per the latest updates, the board is likely to release the results between 12 noon and 1 PM.

Once announced, students will be able to check their provisional marksheets online through the official website, SMS service, and DigiLocker. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit cards ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking the result online.

How to Check HBSE 12th Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official Haryana Board website, bseh.org.in.

Click on the "HBSE 12th Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Submit the information carefully.

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

Students may also use DigiLocker and SMS facilities to access their scores if the official website experiences heavy traffic after the result announcement.

Details Mentioned in HBSE 12th Marksheet 2026

The online marksheet released along with the HBSE 12th Result 2026 will include several important details related to the student's performance. The following are the details mentioned on marksheet:

Student Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Pass/Fail Status

Qualifying Status

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any error or mismatch, they are advised to immediately contact their school authorities or the Haryana Board.

The Haryana Board is expected to issue an official confirmation regarding the final release time of the HBSE 12th Result 2026 very soon.