Haryana Board 12th Result 2026: Expected By May 15, Check Scorecard Via Official Website, DigiLocker

HBSE 12th Result 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 board examination results on or before May 15, 2026 for more than 5 lakh students. The confirmation was earlier made by HBSE Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma during the inspection of evaluation centres in Rohtak.

Students can download their scorecards on the board's official website bseh.org.in, via DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in, and through SMS, once released.

How To Download HBSE Class 12 Result on Official Website?

Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

Click on the HBSE 12th Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

5,66,411 students had appeared for the HBSE 12th 2026 examination at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Of these, 2,96,593 were boys and 2,69,818 girls.

How To Download Result Via DigiLocker?