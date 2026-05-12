Haryana HPSC Post Graduate Teacher Computer Science Exam Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

HPSC PGT 2026 Admit Card: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Subject Knowledge Test for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Computer Science and Lecturer Information and Technology posts. Candidates who had applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

This year's recruitment drive aims to fill 1,672 vacancies. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 10, but was rescheduled for May 17, 2026. The test will be held for a duration of three hours- from 10 am to 1 pm.

How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on HPSC PGT Computer Science admit card.

Enter the required login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

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