Mumbai Plumber's Rs 18 Lakh Income And Hyundai Creta Shocks Internet: 'Contemplating Life Choices'

A Mumbai man was contemplating his 'life choices' after a society plumber revealed he was earning Rs 18 lakh per annum (LPA) working in the townships of Mira Road, Borivali and Kandivali. In a social media post titled 'A Plumber in Mumbai is earning Rs 18 LPA', the user detailed how the plumber was not only earning well but had also bought an expensive car, built a home, and purchased farmland.

"This will sound as shocking as possible. Today I was having a conversation with a plumber in my society in my township. He was working on a pipe fix. We spoke about a lot of things and he started speaking about his work," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

When asked about his earnings, the plumber said his combined annual income from these contracts touched Rs 18 lakh.

"I asked him in general how much does he make in a year. This man revealed that combining all the incomes of the townships that he works, he makes around Rs 18 LPA," the user said.

"I first thought he was joking, but then he started mentioning figures. Also, this guy owns a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has built a house in his village and also bought farmland. Dude has become rich. At this point of time I am contemplating my life choices. Times that we are living in right now, huh?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Jobs Are In Demand'

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that blue-collar jobs remain unaffected by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and that such workers will continue to earn well.

"If you think plumbers are making a lot of money in Mumbai, you should check out what they earn in the US and Australia!" said one user, while another added: "March, April, May: The AC Service and installation guy in Delhi makes Rs 3 lakh in these three months. And does agriculture rest of the year in his village. Blue collar is earning well."

A third commented: "Blue-collar jobs will always be in demand. You can get high pay if you get the right experience and can market your skills well. Plumbers, Electricians, carpenters, mechanics, and nurses. These jobs are not easily replaced with AI."

A fourth said: "Insane, but I know because they charge min 500 for even just one hour of work and anything is extra depending on task at hand!"