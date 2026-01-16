Video: IndiGo Flier Kicks Exit Door As Pilot Refuses To Fly After Duty Hours

Chaotic scenes unfolded on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Thailand's Krabi after the pilot refused to fly the plane after duty hours on Thursday.

The IndiGo flight, 6E 1085, which was scheduled to fly out at 4:05 am, was delayed by more than three hours, according to the data available on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

A video has surfaced showing a heated argument between the passengers and the cabin crew onboard the plane. The passengers alleged that the pilot had refused to fly, saying that his duty hours had ended.

"What about our plans that we have had?" a passenger was heard shouting.

"Why the f*** is he hiding like a f***ing rat?" the passenger asked the crew member, who was cornered by other fliers.

New:



-Pandemonium in @IndiGo6E flight from Mumbai to Krabi



-Passengers wanted to beat pilot



-Who is said to have refused to operate flight as he was breaching his duty time & had told airline in advance



-But flight was boarded & passengers were stuck inside for 3 hours



✈️ pic.twitter.com/vAYWjCBHov — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 15, 2026

The video also showed a passenger kicking the exit door of the plane.

IndiGo Statement

An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was initially delayed from Mumbai due to a "combination of reasons, including late arrival of incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, and crew exceeding their duty time limitations".

"Two of the customers onboard behaved inappropriately during the wait time and were declared unruly," the airline said in a statement.

"As per protocol, they were deboarded and handed over to the security agencies, resulting in further delays," it said.

IndiGo, which faced large-scale disruptions last month, said meals and refreshments were served multiple times to "ease the wait time".

"We remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.

The flight, which was scheduled to land in Krabi at 10 am, reached the resort town at around 1 pm, according to Flightradar24.