Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Applauds Moms Behind Bengaluru's Unique Food Truck Startup

The food truck business in India is booming, offering city dwellers everything from street-style chaats to gourmet meals on wheels. Recently, a mom-run food truck has caught the spotlight, thanks to a shoutout from none other than Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The Biocon chairperson shared a post on platform X (formerly Twitter) about ScCuXe by Henchu, a quirky truck-cafe stationed at Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB). She described it as "an innovative startup created by moms as a food lab," applauding its creative and community-focused approach.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Bengaluru moms churn out dosa on wheels via @YouTube. Well done @SciGalleryBlr for bringing this innovative start up created by moms as a food lab!"

Bengaluru Moms Churn Out Dosa On Wheels https://t.co/e8PzB8wwuh via @YouTube Well done @SciGalleryBlr for bringing this innovative start up created by moms as a food lab! — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 23, 2025

According to The New Indian Express, inside the SGB campus on Bellary Road is a shiny stainless steel capsule that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. Instead of aliens, visitors are greeted by a group of passionate moms serving up fresh plates of 'mane oota' (home-style food) with a sprinkle of love and care. This is ScCuXe, pronounced "Scoo-zee," a food truck that has been buzzing on social media ever since it launched.

The brain behind this venture is Gayathri Mruthyunjaya, 63, who recalls how the idea started: "I've been cooking for 35 years, and my children always said there's so much love, affection and energy in your cooking. Why don't you start something like that?" Collaborating with her son, Karthik Aradhya M, Gayathri put together a team of 10 mothers and two men to bring this vision to life. "There are so many other women who have this hidden talent in cooking, and according to me, cooking is an art," she adds.

The team comprises close friends and relatives, all aged 32 and above, each with their own culinary expertise. Gayathri ensures that every mother gets to shine with her special dish. The truck rolls out a new lunch menu every day, focusing on traditional Karnataka delicacies. "One mother makes holige, another dosae, another pulav, and yet another gojju avalakki. Each mother gets to showcase her dish," she says. Apart from local flavours, they also serve homemade cakes, buns, and select North Indian dishes, making ScCuXe a delightful culinary stop for everyone.

With creativity, passion, and a dash of mom magic, ScCuXe has proven that food trucks are not just mobile eateries - they're platforms where home chefs can showcase their art to the world.