Watch: This Is How Vendors Survive And Sell Goods In The Coldest City On Earth

Imagine stepping into a market where fish are as hard as stone and refrigerators are completely unnecessary. Siberia's Yakutsk, regarded as the coldest city on Earth, features an outdoor market that is nothing short of a frozen wonderland. Content creator Vishal Tandon recently captured this extraordinary place, offering viewers a glimpse into life in temperatures that can drop below -50 degrees Celsius. At the Krestyanskiy Market, nature itself serves as the freezer. Vendors openly display perfectly preserved, frozen fish, meat, and produce without any need for mechanical refrigeration.

The video opens with Vishal narrating his arrival: "I've arrived at the outdoor market in the world's coldest city." Moments later, he lifts a completely frozen rabbit, noting, "Here's a rabbit. They also eat rabbits here." Walking through the stalls, he highlights the extreme preservation, observing that some fish "have turned to stone, brother." He points out the incredible resilience of the hawkers, remarking that they stop there in -50 degree weather and stay outside for 10 to 12 hours selling goods. The extreme cold is clearly no obstacle for the dedicated vendors.

Vishal also met a resilient shopkeeper named Marina, who endures the freezing weather day after day. "Her name is Marina. She wears five or six layers of fur, and her jacket, made from Indian fur, keeps her warm while she sells goods for up to 12 hours." He emphasises the commitment, saying, "Just imagine staying outside the whole time in - 50 degree temperatures."

Inside Marina's small shop, Vishal reveals a mini-closet used as a clever warming station. "They keep their items, including gloves and equipment, inside this heater to keep them warm," he explains, revealing the ingenious ways locals survive and work in such a frigid environment. The video ends with a striking image of Vishal holding a meaty loaf, identifying it as reindeer meat, offering a fascinating glimpse into Siberian culinary traditions.

Check out the full video below:

The video, originally captioned, "Welcome to Yakutsk, Siberia, home to the coldest outdoor market on Earth. Here, in temperatures dropping below - 50 degrees C, locals still sell frozen fish, meat & produce in the open air - no fridge needed, nature is the freezer!" quickly went viral.

Commenters reacted strongly to the frozen fairy tale landscape: "Dekh kar thand lagne lagi mujhe (I felt cold after watching it)," said one user, while another asked, "Brother, how is the mobile working in this cold?" Another mentioned, "Oh, brother, this is a really cold place! " One more person commented, "If it's so cold, then why should anyone stay there?" A user joked, "Brother, if there is AC repairing work, then tell me too."

Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) in Siberia, Russia, has a population of approximately 336,000 people and endures some of the harshest winters known to humanity.

